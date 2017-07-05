Migrant workers sue agriculture giant over pay

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois has ties to West Michigan.

The suit alleges that global agriculture company Monsanto has cheated its migrant workers out of thousands of dollars.

Grand Rapids nonprofit Migrant Legal Aid is taking on the international corporation alongside legal counsel in Illinois and New York. Two plaintiffs have been named so far, but if a judge certifies the class, the lawsuit will grow.

“Each one of the plaintiffs could claim as much as $2,000 or more and with the potential class of a thousand workers, the damages in this case could really climb up there,” Migrant Legal Aid Executive Director Teresa Hendricks-Pitsch explained to 24 Hour News 8.

Hendricks-Pitsch said the two workers approached the nonprofit wanting to know if they were treated fairly for detasseling corn in Michigan, Missouri and Illinois. To complete that task, migrant workers walk the fields and remove the tassel, which is a pollen-producing flower, from the top of corn plants.

The 21-page lawsuit alleges they weren’t paid minimum wage nor compensated on time for their work in the fields.

The suit notes a pay rate between $70 and $90 per acre detasseled, but says the workers often had to pass over the same acre several times without additional pay.

Federal court documents also allege Monsanto didn’t keep proper records of what was owed to each worker, nor what was expected for the acres of corn to be up to their standards.

>>Online: Migrant workers’ lawsuit

Hendricks-Pitsch added the company uses farm labor contractors to pay the workers as a way to distance itself from any wrongdoing, but says Monsanto is behind the wage theft.

“What I see as very unfortunate is that Monsanto is a very profitable company and yet the way the business model is set up, it works to the disadvantage of the end worker who’s actually doing the detasseling, which results in all of their corn production, which makes them all of their money,” Hendricks-Pitsch said. “We think it’s a systemic problem and that we want to change the business practice of Monsanto towards their workers so workers are treated more fairly.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

