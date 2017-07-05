Montcalm Co. driver hits deer, killed in 2nd crash

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Montcalm County man is dead after a violent, fiery crash that split his car in half, according to troopers.

It happened around 11:24 p.m. Tuesday on Kendaville Road west of Main Street/Bailey Road in Montcalm County’s Maple Valley Township, near Coral.

Michigan State Police say a 61-year-old man from Coral was stopped on Kendaville Road after his car hit a deer. His vehicle was the hit by an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 28-year-old man from Sand Lake.

Troopers say the impact of the crash split the Coral man’s vehicle in half and it caught fire. The driver died in the second crash.

The pickup truck driver had minor injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.

