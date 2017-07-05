Muskegon woman killed in stabbing; no arrests made

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon police are searching for a 30-year-old woman considered a person of interest in a stabbing that killed another woman.

It all started with reports of a large fight on the Fourth of July, police said. Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and West Grand Avenue in Muskegon around 9:55 p.m. There, they learned a woman had been stabbed.

Officers found that woman, 24-year-old Earaysha Hudgins of Muskegon, at Mercy Health Partners Hackley Hospital. Police say she died at the hospital from her wounds.

Police are now looking for 30-year-old Rakelio Latrice Fountain in connection to the crime. Fountain, also known as “Bonner,” is considered a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call 911, the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

