New Portage dog park temporarily closes after glass found

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) – Less than a week after its grand opening, a Portage dog park has temporarily closed after pieces of glass were found on the property.

Park rangers have been looking for and removing glass from the grounds of the park, which opened June 29 on the west side of South Westnedge Park, according to a release. However, the city determined that there’s too much of it and a two-inch layer of topsoil must be laid and the grass must be reseeded.

Portage Parks and Recreation Director Kathleen Hoyle told 24 Hour News 8 it’s believed that the glass was already in the ground before the park was built and that somehow during construction, it rose to the surface.

One dog received a small cut from glass on the property, Hoyle said.

The dog park is located at 9010 S. Westnedge Ave. and is split into two areas – one for dogs weighing less than 25 pounds and one for bigger dogs. While all breeds are welcome, all dogs must have updated immunizations and owner identification tags as well as a valid license.

Anyone with questions about the park should contact the Portage Parks and Recreation Department at 269.329.4522 or online at www.portagemi.gov.

