Rider revives Kalamazoo man after Eagle Lake crash

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person riding on a personal watercraft is credited with reviving a Kalamazoo man following a Fourth of July crash on a West Michigan waters.

It happened around 2:04 p.m. on Eagle Lake in Paw Paw Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division.

Authorities say the 53-year-old Kalamazoo man and a 31-year-old woman from Canfield, Ohio he was an acquainted with were traveling on the lake on separate watercraft when the man turned right, into the path of the woman’s watercraft.

The impact of the crash threw the man, woman, and the woman’s passenger off their respective watercraft, marine deputies said.

The passenger swam to the man and noticed he was face down in the water and not breathing, authorities say. The passenger began rescue breaths on the rider and he then began breathing, investigators said.

The Kalamazoo man was taken to shore where he was met by paramedics. They took him to Bronson Methodist Hospital with cuts to his face and broken bones.

The condition of the other driver is not clear.

