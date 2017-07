GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re an access loyalty card member, you have a chance to see Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie for FREE. Each member gets 2 free tickets to the show!

The duo wrote the majority of the group’s songs and they’ll be playing all of the songs from the Rumors and Tusk Albums.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle:

I Love the 90’s – August 2

Brad Paisley – August 12

Matchbox 20 and Counting Crows – Sept 14

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit