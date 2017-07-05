Stay in the comfort of your own home for longer with help from Samaritas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) For many older individuals, the goal is to stay living in their home for as long as possible… but to successfully do that, you may need a health professional who can make house calls – kind of like they used to do in the old days, but the way today’s “home healthcare” is set up, offers a lot of modern advantages.

Samaritas’ home healthcare can be useful in a lot of situations, like when a person goes home after a surgery or just needs a helping hand now and then. It’s personalized care that’s professional, that results in peace of mind for everyone involved.

If you, or someone you care about might be interested in learning more about the home healthcare program at Samaritas, you can give them a call (616-215-8527).

Samaritas also wants to invite everyone to attend a fun event they’re holding later this month – it’s an ice cream social and car show on July 26th, from 5:30 to 7pm. You can come out, have some fun, and check out Samaritas’ campus, which is located on 32nd Street in Grand Rapids.

Samaritas Senior Living

2000 32nd Street – Grand Rapids

(616) 284-5701

email: seniors@samaritas.org

