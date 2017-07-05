Student leaders come together for life-changing camp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) The Ionia County Intermediate School District in collaboration State Farm, is holding their annual state-wide Michigan Youth Leadership Training Camp (MIYLT). Click video above to watch.

Throughout the week-long experience, campers will have the opportunity to: discover the wilderness, experience service, build skills, learn about and experience different cultures, explore issues of community involvement, social justice, poverty, race relations and diversity, and ethics through interactive simulations and training. The week-long camp costs just $20 for each student, thanks to the generous support from State Farm. Scholarships are available for students who need assistance.

This year’s camp will bring youth together from around the state for the opportunity to network, learn, and make new friends. MIYLT allows campers to use self-discovery and reflection to recognize their own leadership skills and how they can implement them into their daily lives.

