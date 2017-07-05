Metro Grand Rapids sees highest economic growth in U.S.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids metro area economy grew at a faster rate in 2016 than any other large metro area economy in the U.S., according to a data processing firm study.

Headlight Data, a data system backed by Avalanche Consulting, compiled data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for the 53 largest metro areas in the country to place Grand Rapids in the top spot. The growth was measured by the percentage change in employment from 2015 and 2016.

The company found a 4.4 percent growth increase for the Grand Rapids metro economy, in comparison to the 1.7 percent national average.

The following top metro areas include:

1. Grand Rapids – 4.4 percent

2. Orlando – 4.2 percent

3. Nashville – 4 percent

4. Charlotte, NC – 3.7 percent

5. Salt Lake City, Utah – 3.7 percent

6. Riverside, Calif. – 3.5 percent

7. Raleigh, NC – 3.5 percent

8. Jacksonville, Fla. – 3.4 percent

9. San Francisco – 3.3 percent

10. Austin, TX – 3.3 percent

Headlight also took a look at he slowest-growing metro economies. To find that list, go to headlightdata.com. You can also find interactive maps on the full study there.

