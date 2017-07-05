Wyoming teen pulled from Ottawa Co. lake improving

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- The condition of a Wyoming teenager pulled from an Ottawa County lake more than two weeks ago is improving.

A Spectrum Health administrator says Kaivon Eskew, 15, has been upgraded from critical condition to serious condition.

The near drowning happened at 8th Avenue Community Park in Georgetown Township on June 17. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said Kaivon went into the water to retrieve a ball, encountered a drop-off, began to struggle and went under.

The teen was underwater for eight minutes, according to authorities. Emergency responders pulled him from about 6 to 8 feet of water 30 or 40 feet from shore and performed CPR.

Kaivon was rushed to Spectrum Hospital, where he was in critical condition for weeks.

There are no buoys at the park indicating a designated swim area. A sign near the park entrance warns that there are no lifeguards.

A Georgetown Township Parks rental agreement online states that “no person shall swim, float, or otherwise go beyond the barriers marking and identifying the allowable swimming areas adjoining each park within a lake.” But 24 Hour News 8 couldn’t find aren’t any such “barriers” at the park.

