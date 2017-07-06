3 years later: A look back at Kent County’s EF-1 twister

Wyoming tornado damage
Tornado damage in Wyoming. (July 2014)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday marks three years since an EF-1 tornado tore through parts of Wyoming and Kentwood, causing $5 million in damage.

The damage at Ideal Park in Wyoming. (July 8, 2014)

Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt by the nighttime twister, which was the most powerful one West Michigan had seen in more than a decade. It wasn’t until morning that the extent of the damage became clear.

The tornado’s winds reached 110 mph as it cut a six-mile path of destruction that was as wide as three football fields in some places.

Conditions weren’t ripe for a tornado when the twister hit. Check out Bill’s Blog for a closer look at the devastation, and to find out why no tornado warning was issued.