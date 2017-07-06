3 years later: A look back at Kent County’s EF-1 twister

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Thursday marks three years since an EF-1 tornado tore through parts of Wyoming and Kentwood, causing $5 million in damage.

Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt by the nighttime twister, which was the most powerful one West Michigan had seen in more than a decade. It wasn’t until morning that the extent of the damage became clear.

The tornado’s winds reached 110 mph as it cut a six-mile path of destruction that was as wide as three football fields in some places.

Conditions weren’t ripe for a tornado when the twister hit. Check out Bill’s Blog for a closer look at the devastation, and to find out why no tornado warning was issued.

