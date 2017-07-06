32 businesses compete in 2017 Grandwich competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of pubs, bars and restaurants in the Grand Rapids area are putting their culinary skills to the tasty test, with the return of the Grandwich competition.

A total of 32 businesses are serving up their twist on a tasty sandwich now through July 21.

Patrons can order the specialty Grandwich from any participating restaurant. Listed prices range from $5.75 to $16, however several restaurants have not disclosed the price for their Grandwich entry.

This year’s participants include:

7 Monks Taproom | Because The Egg Came First | $16

Anna’s House | Anna’s Grandwich | $11.25

Blue Dog Tavern | The West Side Juicy Johnny | $13

Brick & Porter | Banh mi | $14

Crepes by the Lakes | Crepes Grandwich | $7

Dad’s Classic Grill – Woodland Mall | Oh So Gouda Burger | $8.99

Elk Brewing | The Cuban Panini | $11

Fish Lads | Fishlads Grandwich | $14

Flat Lander’s | Noir Nicoise | $10

Furniture City Creamery | Nacho (mama’s) Taco | $5.75

GP Sports @ Amway Grand Hotel | The Sassy Patty | $13

Grand Rapids Brewing Company | Soft SHELL YEAH! BLT | $13.50

Grand Woods Lounge | FlatIron Steak Sammy | $12.95

HopCat Grand Rapids | Mr. Le Chat | $12.50

Long Road Distillers | Max’s Unknown Legend | $12

Matchbox Diner & Drinks | The Perfect Match | $15

Mazzo | MAZZO MUFFULETTA | $12

Peppinos Sports Grille | Mesquite Chicken Salad | $9.99

Rockwell Republic | Short Rib Banh Mi | No price listed

San Chez | Unnamed steak burger | No price listed

Slows Bar BQ | The Slow Temptation | $11

Social Kitchen & Bar | Warm Chicken Salad Sandwich | $13

Stella’s Lounge | Brusselmania 7: Be-Bop’s Revenge | $11

Sub Shack | Shack Stack | $10.29

Tavern on the Square | Tavern Turkey Melt | $10.95

Terra GR | Duck Pastrami Sandwich | No price listed

The B.O.B. | Pork Belly Sticky Bun | $10

The Bull’s Head Tavern | Barramundi Rueben | No price listed

The Cheshire Grill | Horseshoe Burger | $11.95

The Holiday Bar | The Holiday Catch | $12

The Knickerbocker New Holland Brewing Co. | Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich | $9

Wheelhouse | Wheelhouse Double Down | $15

The public can vote for their favorite through July 21. Organizers will announce the ten firnalists on the Grandwich website on July 24. The judges will tour the top ten restaurants on July 27.

