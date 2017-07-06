A trip back in time – to the land of the dinosaurs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Summer is the perfect time for a trip to the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. There’s a new exhibit open for the summer that will entertain kids and adults alike. “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice” is at the museum

through September 17. Visitors get a chance to move through the exhibit, encountering different landscapes, dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes and have the opportunity to investigate clues about what the dinosaurs have left behind.

The exhibit features three distinct sections: Land of Fire (a warm dinosaur habitat), Land of Ice (a cold dinosaur habitat), and a Field Research Station

Planetarium show – Did An Asteroid Really Kill the Dinosaurs?

$3/person

M-F 11 am; Sat 1 pm; Sun 2 pm

Did a space rock six miles-wide really slam into the Earth 66 million years ago and wipe out 75 percent of all living plants and animals, including the dinosaurs? Audiences will explore impacts, cosmic collisions, and different types of evidence that can be found on the moons and planets of our Solar System. This dynamic show discusses impact events of the past, those of a more recent time, and what we have come to know about the impact that likely killed off the dinosaurs and many other forms of life at the end of the Cretaceous Period.

Planetarium show – Dinosaurs at Dusk

$3/person

Sun, Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat – 3 pm

Propel yourself back through time to explore an Earth teeming with the feathered dinosaurs that are likely the ancestors of modern-day birds. Join Lucy and her father as they fly through the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous, looking for clues about the origins of flight. Traveling by a variety of off-road vehicles and an ultra-light airplane across an ever-changing planet, soar with our protagonists through wide open canyons, sail over tumultuous oceans, hike through tropical rain forests, and climb large ice cliffs, all the while chasing, and sometimes running away from, all manner of dinosaurs. When time runs out, experience first-hand the cataclysmic “last day” of the dinosaurs.

Summer Hands-on Happenings: Return of the Dinosaurs Wednesdays through August 9, 2017

1-4 p.m.

Free

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum presents a summer full of FREE dinosaur crafts on Wednesday afternoons, 1-4 p.m., starting June 28 and running through August 9. Ten different crafts will be available each week for families with children of all ages. Celebrate the Return of the Dinosaurs!

July 12: Dino School: It’s dinosaur ABCs. Learn the names of the dinosaurs and create your own name. Assemble a picture frame, a puppet, and a hatching dinosaur egg. Learn fun facts and decorate a pencil bag, fossil bookmark, and a corkboard with dinosaur tracks.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum

Open Monday-Saturday 9am-5pm

Sundays 1pm-5pm

230 North Rose Street – Kalamazoo

1-800-772-3370 269-373-7990

kalamazoomuseum.org

