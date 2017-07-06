Bell’s Brewery to invest $7M in Comstock, Kzoo projects

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Bell’s Brewery is investing $7 million in projects over the next two years.

The majority of the projects will be at their Comstock location, but will also include projects at its Kalamazoo operations, according to a Bell’s Brewery news release.

The investment will include the addition of a pilot brewery, new specialty packaging line and other beer production-related projects at the Comstock brewery.

A smaller pilot brewery will also be added to the brewery location in downtown Kalamazoo near the Eccentric Café.

Other new investment projects include additional office space and a project to divert brewing waste. Instead of sending low pH yeast to Kalamazoo’s waste water treatment facility, it will be sold to local farmer to feed their animals.

