Car wash held for man found dead in Muskegon River

Related Coverage Authorities ID man found dead in Muskegon River

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A car wash is being held to support the funeral costs for Dwight Coleman, a Grand Rapids man who was found in the Muskegon River last Saturday.

It will continue until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Auto Zone at Hall Street and Division Avenue in Grand Rapids. Jennifer Langmesser, who is running the car wash, said it has raised $540 to this point and is still looking to raise another $1550 by Friday.

The 25-year-old went missing in the area of Devil’s Hole in Brooks Township before being found about a mile and a half downstream according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

It is unclear what happened before his body was found and the incident is still under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

