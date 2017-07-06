Missing teacher’s husband arrested on unrelated charge

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portage man who is considered a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife has been arrested an unrelated charge, police say.

Christopher Lockhart was arrested Thursday at his home on a charge of malicious destruction of property, Portage Department of Public Safety Senior Deputy Chief John Blue told 24 Hour News 8. Lockhart is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Blue would not comment further on the circumstances that prompted the charge.

Court records filed Wednesday show the specific charge against Lockhart is malicious destruction of a building-less than $200 and that he is also accused of interfering with electronic communications.

The vandalism charge is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail. The charge of interfering with electronic communications is a two-year felony.

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF THERESA LOCKHART

Lockhart’s wife, 44-year-old Theresa Huyge Lockhart, was last seen on May 18, but wasn’t reported missing until two days later by her employer, Schoolcraft Community Schools. Her car was found that same weekend just a couple miles from her home at a park-and-ride off of Angling Road.

Police have called Christopher Lockhart a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance and said the case could become a homicide investigation. Three weeks after she vanished, investigators spent 29 hours searching the couple’s Portage home.

Christopher Lockhart told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone on June 3 that he was not involved the the disappearance of his wife.

He said she struggled with mental health problems and he didn’t report her missing because he “assumed she was going to get herself some help.” He said she had gone off without telling him before. He denied the assertion from police that he wasn’t cooperating in their investigation.

“It’s an attempt to embarrass me and put pressure on me,” he said of that claim.

Christopher Lockhart, 47, has three previous convictions for peeping through windows and one conviction for making obscene phone calls. He was also charged in a domestic violence case involving his wife in November 2016 and pleaded guilty to simple assault.

Neighbors told 24 Hour News 8 they had had heard Lockhart shouting at his wife on multiple occasions and that he threatened to kill her at least once.

Anyone with information about where Theresa Lockhart may be is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This is a breaking situation. Check back for details as they become available.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

