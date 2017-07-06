First Maranda Park Party at Bronson Park Thursday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Get ready, Kalamazoo: Maranda’s first park party at Bronson Park is Thursday.

This is the third park party of the summer but the first time Maranda has hosted a park party in the heart of the city. She’s partnering with Kalamazoo Public Schools and the city of Kalamazoo to make it happen.

The free event starts with a grilled all-beef hot dog lunch starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. The free meal open to anyone 18 and younger is made possible by the United States Department of Agriculture, the Michigan Department of Education and local school districts.

The afternoon of free family fun and entertainment runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. It will include live band performances, hands-on art and science activities from the Air Zoo and free haircuts for children from Design 1 Salon Spa.

>>LEARN MORE: Maranda Park Party

Thursday’s Maranda Park Party is part of WOOD TV8’s expansion into downtown Kalamazoo, with a new studio overlooking Bronson Park and staff who live and work in the Kalamazoo community.

If you can’t make it to Thursday’s event, don’t worry: Maranda will hold three more park parties this summer at the following locations:

July 13 – East Kentwood High School, Kentwood

July 20 – Kollen Park, Holland

July 27 – Northwestern Middle School, Battle Creek

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

