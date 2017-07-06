GR veteran gets new roof from national program

Related Coverage Program gives roof to veteran in Wyoming

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan veteran has a new roof thanks to the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

On Thursday, John Rendak — who served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War — got a new roof on this Grand Rapids home, a few new roof boards and a free lifetime guarantee.

The nationwide Roof Deployment Project gives back to veterans and the families who support them. Owens Corning partners with Habitat for Humanity to build new roofs for veterans in need.

“What we’re seeing also is that once veterans have been served through Habitat’s veterans programs, they then are coming out and volunteering on other veterans programs and giving back to other veterans who might be getting a service as well,” Habitat for Humanity of Kent County Executive Director BriAnne McKee explained as crews worked at Rendak’s home.

Another metro Grand Rapids veteran, Manuel Esquivel, who served in Vietnam, received a roof through the Roof Deployment Project last week.

—–

Online:

Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project

Habitat for Humanity – Veterans

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

