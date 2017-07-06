Grand Rapids police seek sexual assault suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for a suspect involved in a sexual assault.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at the Dollar Tree store, located at 1621 Leonard Street NE, according to a Grand Rapids Police Department news release.

Police say the suspect is wanted for making sexual contact without the victim’s consent.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-40’s and around 5-foot-8. He has a thin build, gray and black mustache and goatee, crooked front teeth and black prescription glasses.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, please call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3422 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

