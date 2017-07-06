Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital – impacting lives around the world

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Every year, US News and World Report recognizes the top children’s hospitals in the nation. Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has ranked on the list for the past years. Dr. James Fahner leads the Pediatric Cancer and Hematology Program, a program that has maintained a spot on that list the entire time.

There is a multi-disciplinary approach at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Working together, they are able to diagnose and treat cancer and blood disorders and offer advanced and personalized medicine. The team is always involved in clinical trials, and perform blood and bone marrow transplants. The recognition of the report reflects the hard work of all the specialists who work in the department.

Fahner points out that there are several things that make their pediatric cancer program unique, including incorporating several specialties into their care of a child nurses, social workers, pharmacists and child life specialists. They’re seen significant growth in their brain tumor program with neurosurgeons doing outstanding work.

The staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital offers several areas of support for families and patients during their care. P.O.R.T. is Pediatric Oncology Resource Team .O.R.T. Pediatric Oncology Resource Team and COG, Children’s Oncology Group (COG) offers treatment protocols.

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

100 Michigan Street NE, Floor 10

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616.391.3516

helendevoschildrens.org/cancer

