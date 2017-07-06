Hindu parade in Grand Rapids on Saturday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A conference in downtown Grand Rapids focused business relations with India will include a Hindu parade that has never before been held in the United States.

West Michigan Hindu Temple outreach minister Fred Stella said the Bruhan Maharashtra Mandal of North America conference being held a DeVos Place is about networking and strengthening partnerships between the U.S. and a specific region in India.

“We have 3,000 people, not only are most of them are Hindu, most of them of Indian origin, either first- or second-generation, but they all come from or their parents have come from a particular place in India: the state of Maharashtra … the state that has Mumbai,” he said. “That’s a very strong business hub, so much of the conference has to do with business.”

On Saturday morning, conference organizers are hosting a Granth Dindi parade for the public.

“It is a procession where you have a lot of drummers, you have a lot of dancers, you have objects held on palanquins that are paraded down the street. It’s choreographed very, very well,” Stella explained. “I’ve never seen this before … because it’s mostly been done in India for the most part.”

The parade starts at 8 a.m. in front of DeVos Place and ends at Van Andel Arena by 9 a.m.

==Above, Stella explains what’s happening at the conference and what to expect from the Granth Dindi parade.==

