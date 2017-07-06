Ind. man, 71, killed in crash on US-31

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana man died Thursday after a rollover crash on US-31 just north of the Michigan-Indiana state line.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes near mile marker 1 in Bertrand Township, southwest of Niles, according to Michigan State Police.

MSP says the driver, 71-year-old James Panos of Martinsville, was found pinned in his car. He was conscious and bleeding from the nose. As crews were working to free him, he went into cardiac arrest.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Panos’ vehicle was the only one involved. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say speed was not a factor.

