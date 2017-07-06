Local comedian’s stand-up may stream on Netflix





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local filmmaker and comedian are filming a comedy special in Grand Rapids. The show will be taped at the Wealthy Theatre in front of a live audience on Sunday.

“When you’re only one person that can stand on that stage and just let loose and you see people’s stress go away — that is the best thing about comedy,” comedian Brandon Queshawn said.

Queshawn said his comedic influences include Bill Cosby, Martin Lawrence, Jamie Foxx and Bob Barker.

Stand-up comedy is an art that requires not only the ability to think on your feet but also to keep the audience laughing.

Queshawn admits he has gotten some boos, but he says it’s how you recover and keep going that demonstrates your true ability to perform. He says he loves improv because it’s in real time and in front of a live audience.

As a performer, Queshawn is animated and goofy and loves to do impressions of Bill Cosby, Mike Tyson and Jim Carey. He says he gets his material from interactions with his family, funny things his grandmother has said or even the news.

The 26-year-old comedian is a gaining momentum in the comedy world — performing at local venues like The Bob and major cities, including New York City, Houston, Chicago, Kansas City and Detroit. He has even opened for Katt Williams and worked on the “Steve Harvey” show.

He and his film partner, Moe McCoy, are hoping they can take their comedy act to the next level after signing a preliminary agreement with Netflix. If Netflix likes the show, it may be streamed online. Queshawn says that decision will likely be made in three months.

“Laughing is the best medicine. I don’t care what anybody says. If you can make somebody laugh a day or make people laugh in a day, you’re doing your job,” Queshawn said. “This is something I want to do for the rest of my life.”

The doors open at 6 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m. and Queshawn is scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Wealthy Theatre, online or $20 at the door.

