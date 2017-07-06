Man in critical condition after vehicle falls on him

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after a vehicle fell on top of him while he was making repairs underneath it, police said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot of a hotel on the northwest corner of I-96 and Plainfield Avenue.

There were two men working on the vehicle when it fell, however only one suffered injuries. The injured man was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries, according to GRPD.

We are working to learn more about this situation. Check back for updates on woodtv.com.

