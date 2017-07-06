Movie theater, parking structure coming to Holland





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The approval of funds for a parking structure also cemented the promise of a new movie theater in downtown Holland.

On Wednesday, the Holland City Council approved spending nearly $7 million on the project that will create 380 new parking spaces along West 9th Street between Pine and River avenues.

“Parking is vital in downtown Holland,” Holland City Councilman Brian Burch said. “There’s no question about that.”

The man behind a multimillion-dollar movie theater development told 24 Hour News 8 he would not have committed to downtown Holland without the parking deck. Chuck Reid waited until after it was OK’d to announce that his new Sperry’s Moviehouse would go in along West 8th Street, backing up against the parking structure.

“Part of the parking garage chatter was us actually requiring the extra parking spaces for our 500-seat movie theater,” Reid said.

Sperry’s Moviehouse is a boutique movie theater that will include retail, apartments and condos.

Burch and Reid said the new complex will link the downtown shopping district with the Holland Civic Center, which is undergoing its own renovations.

“We’ve really looked at this march to the waterfront to ensure that we connect this really popular retail destination, the amazing new event space, conference center and Civic Center with Lake Macatawa,” Burch said.

“This area has needed some care and love and attention for quite some time,” Reid said.

Care and love that means big business for the City of Holland.

“We’ll be able to bring thousands of people downtown to enjoy whether it’s restaurants, or shopping or any other activities,” Reid said.

Construction on the new parking deck and theater building are expected to begin late this year or early next year. The parking structure should be done about a year from now and the theater should open in the spring of 2019.

Renderings of Holland parking structure View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A courtesy rendering of the planned parking structure that will go in on West 9th Street in downtown Holland. A courtesy rendering of the planned parking structure and development that will go in on West 9th and 8th streets in downtown Holland. A courtesy rendering of the planned parking structure and development that will go in on West 9th and 8th streets in downtown Holland. A courtesy rendering of the planned parking structure that will go in on West 9th Street in downtown Holland. A courtesy rendering of the planned parking structure that will go in on West 9th Street in downtown Holland.

