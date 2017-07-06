MSP: Crash injures woman, leads to driver’s 4th DUI arrest

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A three-time offender is in the St. Joseph County jail for allegedly driving under the influence again during a crash that injured a woman, Michigan State Police say.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday on US-131 and North Main Street in Three Rivers.

State police say the man’s minivan turned left in front of an SUV driven by a 55-year-old woman from Three Rivers.

An off-duty MSP detective was one of the first at the scene to help the woman, who was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured male driver was treated at the scene and arrested for operating while under the influence. Troopers say prescription pain medication may have also played a role in the crash.

Investigators are withholding the at-fault driver’s name, but say he is a 60-year-old Three Rivers man who has three prior arrests for operating while under the influence since 2000.

