Police seek suspect in Otsego gas station robbery

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a gas station in Otsego on Wednesday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Clark gas station located at 134 E. Allegan Street, according to an Otsego Police Department news release.

Police say the suspect threatened the clerk with a weapon before taking money from the cash register along with other items from inside the store.

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20’s, around 5-foot-10 to 6-foot with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a mask, black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Otsego Police Department at 269.692.6111 or Silent Observer at 1.855.745.3686.

