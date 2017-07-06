Schuette: Schools with Indian nicknames can’t lose state aid

The Associated Press Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Attorney General Bill Schuette says the Michigan school superintendent doesn’t have authority to cut off tax dollars to districts with American Indian mascots or logos.

Paw Paw, Redskins
A supporter of the Redskins mascot in Paw Paw holds up a sign during a school board meeting on Feb. 8, 2017.

Schuette’s opinion was sought by state Rep. Tim Kelly, a Republican from Saginaw County.

Critics of schools with Indian mascots say they create a hostile environment and are culturally insensitive. But supporters say they’re signs of respect.

paw paw redskins, kalamazoo central
Protesters gather to protest the Paw Paw Redskins before a baseball game against the Kalamazoo Central Maroon Giants. (May 22, 2017)

In an opinion dated Monday, Schuette says state law lists specific grounds for a superintendent to stop state aid to a school district, but having an Indian mascot isn’t among them.

In March, Superintendent Brian Whiston proposed cutting up to 10 percent of a district’s annual payments if he had authority. In Paw Paw, the school board in February voted to keep the Redskins nickname. Belding announced it was replacing its Redskins mascot in March.