Stabenow targeted in Republican political attack ads





LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Even though the 2018 elections are over a year away, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, has found herself on the receiving end of political attack ads.

A Republican Facebook ad campaign is targeting democratic senators in states the voted for President Trump. The ad connects Stabenow to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, in regards to Warren’s public support to a single payer health care system.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee created the series of health care ads and likened Stabenow to Warren through their voting records.

Stabenow’s office didn’t comment on the campaign, but instead focused on her efforts to work across party lines to find a solution.

The ad campaign is set to run throughout Michigan until the end of July. Stabenow is up for re-election in 2018.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

