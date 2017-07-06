WB I-96 down to one lane near Marne due to crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A camper trailer rollover has caused one lane of westbound I-96 near the 8th Avenue overpass to be closed.

Nobody was injured in the crash, but the trailer is blocking over half of the highway, Ottawa County Sherriff’s Department said.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday according to police.

Details on the cause of the incident were not immediately available, but authorities are headed to the scene to assess the situation.

