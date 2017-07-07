100K+ without power as strong storms sweep through W. MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 100,000 homes and businesses throughout Michigan were without power Friday morning, as strong storms swept through the area.
The storms rumbled in during the early morning, packing strong winds, heavy rains, thunder and lightning, bringing down trees and wires throughout the area.
As of 4:45 a.m. Friday, 127,362 Consumers Energy customers in Michigan were without power, according to the company’s outage map. The majority of those outages were in West Michigan. Kent County appeared to be the hardest hit:
- Allegan County: 5,310 outages
- Barry County: 8,703 outages
- Kalamazoo County: 827 outages
- Kent County: 48,026 outages
- Muskegon County: 5,017 outages
- Ottawa County: 28,931 outages
It’s unclear when power will be fully restored to the area.
Stay with 24 Hour News 8 for continuing coverage of the storms and their aftermath.
