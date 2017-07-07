2 women seriously injured in Plainfield Township crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women were seriously injured when their car smashed into a tree near in Plainfield Township.

It happened around 9:48 p.m. Thursday near Pine Island Drive NE and 9 Mile Road NE, according to the Kent County Sheriff Department.

Deputies determined a 2004 Buick LeSabre was heading north on Pine Island Drive when it crashed into a tree on the west side of the road.

The impact of the crash pushed the engine into the passenger compartment, according to the Plainfield Township Fire Department. The driver, 30-year-old Anna Elizabeth Marsiglia of Kentwood, was pinned in the wreckage and unconscious, firefighters said.

Firefighters freed her and she was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, 32-year-old Taren Margaret Brandt of Belmont, was able to free herself from the car, firefighters said. She was also taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are still trying to determine if alcohol, drugs or speed played roles in the crash.

