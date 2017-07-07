Ford museum to honor First Lady Betty Ford





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday marks six years since the passing of First Lady Betty Ford.

To honor her legacy, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum will be opening an exhibit highlighting her impact across multiple social issues. The exhibit will also tell stories that have not been shared with the public before.

Mrs. Ford made an impact on women’s health and breast cancer research and detection, and was vocal on women’s issues and substance abuse.

The museum hopes to have the exhibit open to the public by next April.

