John Bry retires from WOOD Radio after 40-year tenure





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After 40 years on the Wood Radio News airwaves, John Bry walked out of the newsroom for the final time today following his broadcast.

Bry came to West Michigan in 1977 after working at a radio station in Savannah, Georgia. He said a 40-plus year career in the radio industry was never in his plans, as he holds a degree in English, but the intellectual satisfaction of doing the news made him feel connected.

“It’s such a trite phrase to say mixed emotions, but it really is,” Bry said. “I’m looking forward to a lifetime of not having to get up at midnight and not having to be awake at 5 a.m.”

Bry’s retirement plans include flying and hiking more often and spending time with his newborn grandson.

