KCAS Pets of the Week: Bella, Diego and Hollywood





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for an affectionate pal with paws, then this week’s pets of the week are for you.

First up are Bella and Hollywood. They are available for adoption but are not on the adoption floor due to the stress from all of the people. The Kent County Animal Shelter is looking for experienced dog owners who are willing to work with them on confidence building.

Both are very sweet and affectionate 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mixes. If you’re interested in adopting Bella and Hollywood, please email kcasvolunteerfoster@gmail.com to set up a meeting.

Next up is Diego. He’s a 5-year-old Chihuahua who came to the Kent County Animal Shelter as a stray.

Diego is a super affectionate, sweet, easygoing pup who loves longs walks and car rides. He would be a great fit in any family.

If you’re interested in adopting Diego or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

