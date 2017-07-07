Man enters plea deal for death of younger brother

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man has entered a plea deal for the unintentional death of his younger brother

Dareese Hewlett Jr., 18, appeared in court Friday to accept the plea deal for involuntary manslaughter, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon. As part of the plea deal, charges of resisting and obstructing an officer were dropped.

Hewlett’s sentencing is scheduled for the morning of Aug. 15.

Officers found 15-year-old Davion Hewlett suffering a single gunshot wound on May 1 outside a bowling alley in Muskegon Township. Police said he was shot inside the vehicle before getting out and collapsing.

Antwan Crawford, 19, was in the car when Davion was shot, but was not charged in connection to his death.

