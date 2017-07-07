Man killed as tree crashes onto Grand Haven home





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A 72-year-old man was killed when severe storms swept through Grand Haven overnight.

The Grand Haven man was killed when a large tree fell on his home in Highland Park’s Poplar Ridge, according to Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Power outages in West Michigan

He says the incident is under investigation.

Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker said Grand Haven appeared to be the hardest hit area. The strongest recorded wind from the storms was reported in Grand Haven, at 91 mph. There was also an unofficial gust of 103 mph reported in Grand Haven, according to Storm Team 8.

This is a developing situation. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene. Watch for updates on 24 Hour News 8 at Daybreak and on woodtv.com as more information becomes available.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

