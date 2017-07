MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WOOD) — A Montcalm County man has been arrested and charged with felony fraud after ripping off over 30 people, police said.

Cody Foster, 29, was arrested and arraigned on June 26 after Michigan State Police discovered he had received $1,000 from 34 victims, police said in a release. Foster claimed to be selling “Little Caesar’s Pizza Kits” to raise money for Michigan State University’s 4-H Extension.

Information on when Foster will be in court has not been released yet.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit