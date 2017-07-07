Oceana County man charged with CSC with minor

CUSTER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said it has charged a 34-year-old man with three felonies relating to sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14.

Richard Edward Uhl, of Oceana County, is accused of sexually assaulting the child over a two-year period, police said. Uhl is being charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of extortion.

The charges stem from an investigation in the village of Custer that began on June 24.

Police said Uhl is in the Mason County Jail on a $100,000 cash surety bond.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

