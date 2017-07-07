Patricia’s Chocolates: a taste of Paris in Grand Haven, Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Time to focus on a food that’s loved and celebrated around the world… it can be found in beverages, desserts, sauces, or eaten alone as a sweet treat!

That’s right, we’re talking about chocolate! Its history goes back thousands of years, but we also love the modern twists that some of the top chocolatiers put on this delicious treat.

Rachael recently met up with woman who owns a shop in Grand Haven that handcrafts her chocolate with fresh, local ingredients. And, each confection has the most beautiful designs and packaging you’ve ever seen.

>>> Take a look in the video above!

One of the best things about going to Patricia’s Chocolate are the samples! Patty’s constantly coming out with new things, too. One of our favorites is a summer-inspired pineapple rum chocolate that tastes like a pina colada! It has notes of pineapple in it… it’s out of this world!

It’s kind of like having a taste of Paris in Grand Haven, Michigan.

Patricia’s Chocolate is located in downtown Grand Haven on Washington Avenue. The chocolates are also sold at many upscale retailers around West Michigan! You can check out https://patriciaschocolate.com/ to see a list. Patricia’s Chocolate is also on Facebook and Instagram.

Patricia’s Chocolates

126 Washington Ave, Grand Haven

Open 7days a week

(616) 842-5999

