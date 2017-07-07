Photos and video: July 7 storm damage across W. MI





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven man was killed and thousands of homes and businesses lost power as severe storms swept through West Michigan early Friday morning.

Grand Haven appeared to be one of the hardest hit areas, with damage focused around the state park. A 72-year-old man lost his life when a tree came crashing down on his home.

West Michigan storm damage – July 7, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A large, charred tree limb rests on a damaged garage in the Alger Heights area of Grand Rapids. (July 7, 2017) A large, charred tree limb rests on a damaged garage in the Alger Heights area of Grand Rapids. (July 7, 2017) Burn marks show where lightning hit a tree. The down limb damaged a Grand Rapids garage. (July 7, 2017) A large tree came crashing down on an East Grand Rapids home during the July 7, 2017 storm. (Martha Mackay/Facebook) A large tree came crashing down on an East Grand Rapids home during the July 7, 2017 storm. (Martha Mackay/Facebook) A large tree came crashing down on an East Grand Rapids home during the July 7, 2017 storm. (Martha Mackay/Facebook) A large tree came crashing down on an East Grand Rapids home during the July 7, 2017 storm. (Martha Mackay/Facebook) A downed tree and utility line sit outside a home in Hudsonville. (Chandler Bos/ReportIt) A courtesy photo shows the fallen tree that damaged a Grand Rapids homeowner's garage. (Jeff Roelofs/ReportIt) Lightning lights up the sky near the Grand Haven lighthouse during a July 7, 2017 storm. (David Behrens/ReportIt) An Allendale home and business owner surveys damage caused by a downed tree. A large tree came crashing down on an East Grand Rapids home during the July 7, 2017 storm. (Martha Mackay/Facebook) A courtesy photo shows a utility pole leaning following severe storms in West Michigan. (ReportIt) A large tree came crashing down on an East Grand Rapids home during the July 7, 2017 storm. (Martha Mackay/Facebook) Caution cones surround a downed tree in Allendale. A piece of wood dangles from a utility line in Jenison following a July 7, 2017 storm. (Brett Stehouwer/Facebook) A toppled tree damaged a swingset in Allendale. (A. Heible/ReportIt) Crime tape surrounds a Grand Haven home where a tree fell, killing a man. (July 7, 2017) A sheared tree lies in the road on Grand Valley State University's South Campus Drive. The strong winds toppled a wall in West Michigan. (ReportIt) Strong winds knocked over a heavy grill outside a home in Dorr Township. (Rickey Marcus/ReportIt) Storm clouds glow above a home in Dorr Township. (Rickey Marcus/ReportIt)

Consumers Energy said it could be until 11:30 p.m. Sunday before power is fully restored to the more than 147,000 homes and businesses who lost service during the storms.

Several businesses and organizations closed Friday because of the power outages, including Meijer’s corporate campus.

