Photos and video: July 7 storm damage across W. MI

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Haven man was killed and thousands of homes and businesses lost power as severe storms swept through West Michigan early Friday morning.
Grand Haven appeared to be one of the hardest hit areas, with damage focused around the state park. A 72-year-old man lost his life when a tree came crashing down on his home.
West Michigan storm damage – July 7, 2017
West Michigan storm damage – July 7, 2017 x
Consumers Energy said it could be until 11:30 p.m. Sunday before power is fully restored to the more than 147,000 homes and businesses who lost service during the storms.
Several businesses and organizations closed Friday because of the power outages, including Meijer’s corporate campus.
