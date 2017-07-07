Photos: Maranda Park Party in Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The third Maranda Park Party of the summer drew more than 4,000 people to Bronson Park in Kalamazoo’s city center on Thursday.
Check out photos of all the fun below, and if you still haven’t been to a Maranda Park Party, check out our list of remaining parties.
Maranda Park Party Kalamazoo | Bronson Park
Maranda Park Party Kalamazoo | Bronson Park x
Latest Galleries
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash
-
May Day marches by immigration supporters
-
Casco Township barn fire – April 30, 2017
-
I-96 crash in Lowell Township
-
Firestone Lofts