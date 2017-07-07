Police arrest woman linked to fatal July 4 stabbing

Related Coverage Muskegon woman killed in stabbing; no arrests made

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have made an arrest on a fatal stabbing that happened on the Fourth of July in Muskegon.

Rakelio Latrice Fountain, 30, was arrested in Buncombe County, North Carolina on Friday. Federal marshals made the arrest based on information received from Muskegon police.

Fountain will be held in North Carolina pending extradition back to Muskegon.

Police were called to a disturbance in the area of 7th Street and West Grand Avenue in Muskegon on the night of July 4. Upon arriving, officers were told a woman had been stabbed and taken to a hospital.

Officers found 24-year-old Earaysha Hudgins of Muskegon at Mercy Health Partners Hackley Hospital, where police said she died from her wounds.

Anyone with information should contact Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

