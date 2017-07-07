Six years since Dantzler shooting rampage in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friday marks six years since a deadly shooting rampage in Grand Rapids that shocked West Michigan.

Seven people were killed, including two children, when Roderick Dantzler went on a shooting spree on July 7, 2011.

It was the worst mass murder in Grand Rapids’ history.

Dantzler shot and killed his wife Jennifer Heeren, their 12-year-old daughter Kamrie and Jennifer’s parents Thomas and Rebecca Heeren. He then went to a different house and killed his ex-girlfriend Kimberlee Emkens, her sister Amanda Emkens and Amanda’s 10-year-old daughter Marissa.

After leading police on a chase and a standoff that involved hostages, Dantzler committed suicide.

The former stepmother of Marissa Emkens, Jules Roger released a statement to 24 Hour News 8 on Friday.

“Celebrate who they all were and how much they touched and loved all those around them in their short time on earth. We all forever will have a hole in our heart, but we also have a part of hearts full of love that we all were blessed to have shared together.”

The man who sold Dantzler the gun he used that day was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Feb. 2014. Because Dantzler was an ex-convict, he couldn’t get a gun legally.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

