Suspect in Portage park jogger assault ID’d

Related Coverage Jogger reports assault at Portage park

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage officers say they’ve identified a suspect who reportedly assaulted a woman jogging at Lakeview Park.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:40 p.m. on June 27.

The woman told officers she was jogging in a secluded area of the park, located at 9345 Portage Road, when a stranger grabbed her and pulled her to the ground. When the woman began to scream, the man let her go and took off running, police said.

Several officers and park rangers responded but couldn’t find the suspect.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said Friday a suspect had been identified and charges were being submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending his arraignment.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

