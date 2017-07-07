Suspect questioned in Dollar Tree store sex assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say a suspect in a sexual assault at a Dollar Tree store has turned himself in.

Officers say the 65-year-old man was interviewed and released pending the outcome of the investigation.

The man is accused of making sexual contact without the victim’s consent. Officers said the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. on June 12 at the Dollar Tree store at 1621 Leonard Street NE.

Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3422 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

