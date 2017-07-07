Whitecaps use Instagram to connect with fans





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two West Michigan Whitecaps pitchers are using social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes look into what goes on in the bullpen.

During a bus trip earlier this season, Trent Szkutnik and Zach Houston decided to release a series of videos on an Instagram page named Bullpen Banter. The videos give fans insight into the day-to-day lives of professional baseball players, but with a humorous twist.

So far, there are videos showing their pregame routine, working out between games and the contents in the pink backpack Houston carries with him to the bullpen.

After the video about the backpack was released, fans began sending them all kinds of candy and other goods to put in the box.

“There was a fan that sent us a big box and it had all kinds of candy in it,” Houston said. “But what they hid in the bottom of the box was a fifth of Crown Royal.”

The fun continues on and off the field, which has kept team chemistry high and could be a key factor in the team’s success.

“I think you see with us, our whole team, is that we go out there like we’re going to play the game forever,” Szkutnik said.

As for what video will hit Instagram next, Houston and Szkutnik said they are working on a big dance competition.

