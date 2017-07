HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County say a pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday.

Police were called to Homestead Avenue around 12:21 a.m.

Dispatchers were not able to provide information as to the cause of the crash, as well as the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 is working to bring you more information. Check back for further updates.

