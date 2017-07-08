Branch Co. deputies searching for two missing teens

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Branch County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing teenagers.

Deputies say 15-year-old Ari-Anna Diamond and 17-year-old Alex Goddard were last known to be together Monday, July 3 in the Coldwater area. They were contacted shortly before midnight, but did not return home. They have not heard from them since.

Ari-Anna is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes. Alex is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say they were driving a maroon-colored 2006 Ford Explorer with Michigan license plates.

Anyone with information on Ari-Anna Diamond and Alex Goddard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at 517.278.2325 or Branch County Central Dispatch at 517.278.3091.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

