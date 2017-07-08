Byron Twp. golf course damaged by storms twice in one year

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Less than a year after being shut down for five months, Ironwood Golf Course is dealing with new damage to their course after severe weather.

The August 2016 tornado outbreak kept Ironwood from finishing their season last year because of the cleanup. The storm that hit early Friday morning left similar damage that forced the course to close, but this time they’re adamant they won’t be down for long.

“It sucks for sure, but you do what you gotta do and you just get through it,” Ironwood Horticulturist Kim Davidson told 24 Hour News 8.

Her parents have owned the course for more than 40 years.

Photos of damage from the August tornado now hang on their clubhouse wall, chronicling massive trees that tore up their greens.

The course has made a great recovery since last summer, but this last storm battered even more trees along the property.

“There’s limbs down everywhere. There’s debris everywhere. We have trees that are uprooted, trees that are snapped off,” Davidson explained during a golf cart tour of the acreage.

Suburban Tree and Landscape is already making progress to clean up. They also helped the course recover last year.

Davidson added last summer’s damage made them more equipped to handle severe weather.

“It makes you pay attention more because you never know what Mother Nature is going to deal you, so you have to be as best prepared as you can.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

